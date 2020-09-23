$0.21 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.14. Euronav posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Euronav by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Euronav by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.