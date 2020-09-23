$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 250,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 106,023 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 6,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

