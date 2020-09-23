$0.28 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Repligen posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 55,860.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,197. Repligen has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

