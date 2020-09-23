-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,417. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

