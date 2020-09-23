$0.32 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.89. 37,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,500. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,342.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

