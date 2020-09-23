$0.35 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

