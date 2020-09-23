$0.39 EPS Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commscope by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Commscope by 71.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 14.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

