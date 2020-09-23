$0.40 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $858.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

In related news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Busey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Busey by 41.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

