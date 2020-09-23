$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. Brink’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,067. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

