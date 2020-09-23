$0.44 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Invesco posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79,556 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 192,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

