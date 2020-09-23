$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

QGEN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 456,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,352. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,678.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

