$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. Paychex reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Paychex stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. 1,235,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

