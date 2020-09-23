-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). InVitae reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,640 shares of company stock worth $5,890,411 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

