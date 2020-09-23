$0.62 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.78.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

