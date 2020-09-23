$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.78. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after acquiring an additional 553,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Webster Financial by 6,322.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.