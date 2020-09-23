$0.68 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTBI. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,254. The company has a market cap of $504.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 72.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.