$0.72 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

