$0.79 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

