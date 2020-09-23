$0.80 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is ($0.26). Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,006. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

