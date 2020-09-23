-$0.81 EPS Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.21). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 644.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 338,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GME traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,539,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

