$0.97 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.08. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 13,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,318,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 419,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,824 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

