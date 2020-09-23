$0.99 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.23. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. 302,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

