0Chain (ZCN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,043.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $111,043.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

