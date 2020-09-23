$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.