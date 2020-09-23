$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.18. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after buying an additional 2,307,451 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after buying an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,134. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.