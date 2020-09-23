$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

VOYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,809. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

