$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. RPM International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 447,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.