$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Invesco stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 192,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,915. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

