$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce $1.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $6.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 million to $8.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $30.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

ALBO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.70. 23,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,306. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $539.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,751.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,580 shares of company stock worth $806,923 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

