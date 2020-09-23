$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce sales of $106.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $435.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.00 million to $441.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.77 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $514.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million.

BEAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.61. 4,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,099. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

