11,445 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $392.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

