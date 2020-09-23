$12.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $12.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the highest is $12.25 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.51 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.54 million, with estimates ranging from $52.91 million to $58.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.68. 4,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $155.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 210,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 337,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

