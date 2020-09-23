$142.71 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $142.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.97 million. Kadant reported sales of $173.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $620.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.56 million to $625.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $650.55 million, with estimates ranging from $635.06 million to $677.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of KAI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.