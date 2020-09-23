$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $149.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.76 million and the lowest is $146.20 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $597.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $598.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.42 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $604.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,413. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.