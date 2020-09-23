$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $149.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the highest is $151.76 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $597.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $598.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $596.42 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $604.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 3,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.