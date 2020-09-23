$16.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will report $16.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.34 billion and the highest is $17.01 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $16.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year sales of $65.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.62 billion to $67.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.99 billion to $66.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 116,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

