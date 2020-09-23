$179.06 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $179.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $187.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $808.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.90 million to $824.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $848.40 million to $968.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 10,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $813.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

