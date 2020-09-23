$18.47 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $18.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $19.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $77.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $71.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $88,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450 over the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,500. The company has a market cap of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.