$183.50 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report sales of $183.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.39 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $248.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $695.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.61 million to $732.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $761.83 million, with estimates ranging from $697.03 million to $826.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.11.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.