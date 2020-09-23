$19.15 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $19.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $15.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $78.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.05 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,398. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 136,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Water by 298.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

