$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $19.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $20.00 million. Athenex posted sales of $19.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $121.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.30 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $121.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 4,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,739. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,029,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Athenex by 99.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

