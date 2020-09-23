$194.04 Million in Sales Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post $194.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.22 million. BOX posted sales of $177.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.40 million to $769.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $842.63 million, with estimates ranging from $828.16 million to $854.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,928. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.