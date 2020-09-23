$198.77 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce $198.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.80 million to $203.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $804.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $759.53 million, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $767.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 623,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 854,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.