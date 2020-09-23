1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

