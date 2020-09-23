1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.
About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.