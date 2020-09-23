1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

In other 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $61,130.46.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

