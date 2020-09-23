1World (1WO) Hits One Day Volume of $7,789.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. 1World has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $7,789.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00229284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.01476108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191474 BTC.

About 1World

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

