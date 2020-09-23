$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

