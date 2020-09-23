$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.