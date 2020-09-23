$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

