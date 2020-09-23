$216.76 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce $216.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.53 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $190.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $835.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.38 million to $868.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.15 million, with estimates ranging from $857.29 million to $915.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. FMR LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The company has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.