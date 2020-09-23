$237.85 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post sales of $237.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.70 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $167.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $926.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $992.30 million, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 229,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,249. The stock has a market cap of $994.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in US Ecology by 55.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

